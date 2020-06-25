All apartments in San Diego
4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:50 PM

4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas

4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas · (858) 922-9174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Best Schools: Ocean Air Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School or Canyon Crest Academy. Open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, fireplace in family room, large kitchen with center island. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Spectacular master suite, a huge bathroom with sunken tub, large closets. Laundry room. Near I-5, 805, and 56, short drive to UCSD, Sorrento Valley companies, shopping and beaches. Quiet location. Gardener. Video tour at https://youtu.be/PlHfBVDYQBc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas have any available units?
4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas have?
Some of 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas currently offering any rent specials?
4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas pet-friendly?
No, 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas offer parking?
Yes, 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas offers parking.
Does 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas have a pool?
No, 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas does not have a pool.
Does 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas have accessible units?
No, 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas does not have accessible units.
Does 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4288 Calle Mar De Ballenas has units with dishwashers.
