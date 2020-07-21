All apartments in San Diego
4275 Kendall St Apt A

4275 Kendall Street · No Longer Available
Location

4275 Kendall Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Location, location, location! This corner studio offers simple living just a few blocks from the Bay. Located on the first floor of a quiet complex in Crown Point this unit has many recent upgrades.

New kitchen cabinets & granite counters. Remodeled bathroom with full sized tub/shower and designer tile. Plenty of light from the new windows.

On site laundry.
Street parking
Available now to qualified tenant:
Credit 670+
2.5-3x rent in verifiable monthly income
NO EVICTIONS
No smoking
No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4275 Kendall St Apt A have any available units?
4275 Kendall St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4275 Kendall St Apt A have?
Some of 4275 Kendall St Apt A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4275 Kendall St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
4275 Kendall St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4275 Kendall St Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 4275 Kendall St Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4275 Kendall St Apt A offer parking?
No, 4275 Kendall St Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 4275 Kendall St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4275 Kendall St Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4275 Kendall St Apt A have a pool?
No, 4275 Kendall St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 4275 Kendall St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 4275 Kendall St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 4275 Kendall St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4275 Kendall St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
