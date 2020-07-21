4275 Kendall St Apt A

Amenities
Location, location, location! This corner studio offers simple living just a few blocks from the Bay. Located on the first floor of a quiet complex in Crown Point this unit has many recent upgrades.
New kitchen cabinets & granite counters. Remodeled bathroom with full sized tub/shower and designer tile. Plenty of light from the new windows.
On site laundry.
Street parking
Available now to qualified tenant:
Credit 670+
2.5-3x rent in verifiable monthly income
NO EVICTIONS
No smoking
No pets