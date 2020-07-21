4275 Kendall St Apt A

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Location, location, location! This corner studio offers simple living just a few blocks from the Bay. Located on the first floor of a quiet complex in Crown Point this unit has many recent upgrades.



New kitchen cabinets & granite counters. Remodeled bathroom with full sized tub/shower and designer tile. Plenty of light from the new windows.



On site laundry.

Street parking

Available now to qualified tenant:

Credit 670+

2.5-3x rent in verifiable monthly income

NO EVICTIONS

No smoking

No pets