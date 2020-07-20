All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

4275 Coronado Ave

4275 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4275 Coronado Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$4,400 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath House in Point Loma Heights - Recently remodeled Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Point Loma Heights House with new open kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, remodeled bathrooms, all new windows and ext doors and Air Conditioning. Includes washer and dryer.
3 door patio door system leads to huge back yard with lush foliage.

Walking distance to the beach! Close proximity to shopping, restaurants and more!

$4,400/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4275-Coronado-Ave

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE4955623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4275 Coronado Ave have any available units?
4275 Coronado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4275 Coronado Ave have?
Some of 4275 Coronado Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4275 Coronado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4275 Coronado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4275 Coronado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4275 Coronado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4275 Coronado Ave offer parking?
No, 4275 Coronado Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4275 Coronado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4275 Coronado Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4275 Coronado Ave have a pool?
No, 4275 Coronado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4275 Coronado Ave have accessible units?
No, 4275 Coronado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4275 Coronado Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4275 Coronado Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
