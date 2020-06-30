All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 16 2020 at 6:13 AM

4268 Cherokee Ave

4268 Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4268 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4268 Cherokee Ave have any available units?
4268 Cherokee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4268 Cherokee Ave have?
Some of 4268 Cherokee Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4268 Cherokee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4268 Cherokee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4268 Cherokee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4268 Cherokee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4268 Cherokee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4268 Cherokee Ave offers parking.
Does 4268 Cherokee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4268 Cherokee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4268 Cherokee Ave have a pool?
No, 4268 Cherokee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4268 Cherokee Ave have accessible units?
No, 4268 Cherokee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4268 Cherokee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4268 Cherokee Ave has units with dishwashers.

