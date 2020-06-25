Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM
4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave
4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave
No Longer Available
4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave have any available units?
4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave offer parking?
No, 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave have a pool?
No, 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave have accessible units?
No, 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4266 1/2 Cherokee Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
