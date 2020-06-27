All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:49 PM

4262 Wilson Avenue

4262 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4262 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
key fob access
Completely renovated unit is now available! One bedroom unit has tile throughout the common area and new carpet in bedroom. Kitchen has been completely refinished and comes with new appliances. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with a new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into the property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trojancapinv.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TROJAN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trojan Capital Investments with regard to this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4262 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
4262 Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4262 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4262 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4262 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4262 Wilson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4262 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
No, 4262 Wilson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4262 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4262 Wilson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4262 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4262 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4262 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4262 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4262 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4262 Wilson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4262 Wilson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4262 Wilson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
