4262 Wilson Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated key fob access carpet

Completely renovated unit is now available! One bedroom unit has tile throughout the common area and new carpet in bedroom. Kitchen has been completely refinished and comes with new appliances. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with a new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into the property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now!



Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trojancapinv.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TROJAN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trojan Capital Investments with regard to this property.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.