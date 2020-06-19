All apartments in San Diego
426 Bonair St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:29 AM

426 Bonair St

426 Bonair Street · (858) 245-5665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

426 Bonair Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed 3.5 ba detached Luxury house. Steps to WindAndSea Beach. Modern design with high end finishes throughout featuring hardwood floors, granite counters, recessed lighting, and built in California walk-in closets. Incredible gourmet kitchens with top-of-the-line, stainless appliances, built-in televisions and gorgeous cabinetry. 3 car garages and additional very large basement. Several decks and closed patios. Walk to town, shopping, restaurant and top schools. Can be rented with furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Bonair St have any available units?
426 Bonair St has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Bonair St have?
Some of 426 Bonair St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Bonair St currently offering any rent specials?
426 Bonair St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Bonair St pet-friendly?
No, 426 Bonair St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 426 Bonair St offer parking?
Yes, 426 Bonair St offers parking.
Does 426 Bonair St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 Bonair St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Bonair St have a pool?
No, 426 Bonair St does not have a pool.
Does 426 Bonair St have accessible units?
No, 426 Bonair St does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Bonair St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Bonair St has units with dishwashers.
