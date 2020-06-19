426 Bonair St

Amenities
Charming 3 bed 3.5 ba detached Luxury house. Steps to WindAndSea Beach. Modern design with high end finishes throughout featuring hardwood floors, granite counters, recessed lighting, and built in California walk-in closets. Incredible gourmet kitchens with top-of-the-line, stainless appliances, built-in televisions and gorgeous cabinetry. 3 car garages and additional very large basement. Several decks and closed patios. Walk to town, shopping, restaurant and top schools. Can be rented with furniture.