4259 Marlborough Avenue

Amenities
4259 Marlborough Ave. #4
San Diego, CA 92105
____________________________
CONVENIENT SELF SHOWING AVAILABLE!
***Request a showing by registering through the link below. The registration is user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps. The authentication steps are part of the security feature since you will be viewing and having access to the property through self-showing. Feel free to visit https://use.rently.com/faqs/ for questions regarding Rently.***
Please note this apartment is solely advertised through Dakota PM.
____________________________
DETAILS:
• 1 bedroom/1 bathroom- Approx 700 sq ft.
• $1,195 per month
• $1,100 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!
• 2nd floor
• Coin-operated laundry onsite
• 6 month initial lease
• Cats OK with additional $300 pet deposit
FEATURES:
• In City Heights and central to all of San Diego
• BRAND NEW Carpet throughout and LVT in kitchen and bathroom
• Dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove included
• Open layout with living room,dining area, bathroom, linen closet, and bedroom with large closets
• One, off-street, tandem assigned parking spot (please note the tandem spot is also shared with your neighbor)
• Very easy access to the 805 & 15 freeways
• 7-unit building
• Public transportation nearby
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.