All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4259 Marlborough Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4259 Marlborough Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:59 AM

4259 Marlborough Avenue

4259 Marlborough Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4259 Marlborough Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
4259 Marlborough Ave. #4
San Diego, CA 92105
____________________________
CONVENIENT SELF SHOWING AVAILABLE!

***Request a showing by registering through the link below. The registration is user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps. The authentication steps are part of the security feature since you will be viewing and having access to the property through self-showing. Feel free to visit https://use.rently.com/faqs/ for questions regarding Rently.***

Please note this apartment is solely advertised through Dakota PM.
____________________________
DETAILS:
• 1 bedroom/1 bathroom- Approx 700 sq ft.
• $1,195 per month
• $1,100 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!
• 2nd floor
• Coin-operated laundry onsite
• 6 month initial lease
• Cats OK with additional $300 pet deposit

FEATURES:
• In City Heights and central to all of San Diego
• BRAND NEW Carpet throughout and LVT in kitchen and bathroom
• Dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove included
• Open layout with living room,dining area, bathroom, linen closet, and bedroom with large closets
• One, off-street, tandem assigned parking spot (please note the tandem spot is also shared with your neighbor)
• Very easy access to the 805 & 15 freeways
• 7-unit building
• Public transportation nearby

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4259 Marlborough Avenue have any available units?
4259 Marlborough Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4259 Marlborough Avenue have?
Some of 4259 Marlborough Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4259 Marlborough Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4259 Marlborough Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4259 Marlborough Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4259 Marlborough Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4259 Marlborough Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4259 Marlborough Avenue offers parking.
Does 4259 Marlborough Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4259 Marlborough Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4259 Marlborough Avenue have a pool?
No, 4259 Marlborough Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4259 Marlborough Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4259 Marlborough Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4259 Marlborough Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4259 Marlborough Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University