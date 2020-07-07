4259 Marlborough Avenue

Amenities

4259 Marlborough Ave. #4

San Diego, CA 92105

CONVENIENT SELF SHOWING AVAILABLE!



***Request a showing by registering through the link below. The registration is user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps. The authentication steps are part of the security feature since you will be viewing and having access to the property through self-showing. Feel free to visit https://use.rently.com/faqs/ for questions regarding Rently.***



Please note this apartment is solely advertised through Dakota PM.

DETAILS:

• 1 bedroom/1 bathroom- Approx 700 sq ft.

• $1,195 per month

• $1,100 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!

• 2nd floor

• Coin-operated laundry onsite

• 6 month initial lease

• Cats OK with additional $300 pet deposit



FEATURES:

• In City Heights and central to all of San Diego

• BRAND NEW Carpet throughout and LVT in kitchen and bathroom

• Dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove included

• Open layout with living room,dining area, bathroom, linen closet, and bedroom with large closets

• One, off-street, tandem assigned parking spot (please note the tandem spot is also shared with your neighbor)

• Very easy access to the 805 & 15 freeways

• 7-unit building

• Public transportation nearby



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



