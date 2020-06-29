All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

4251 33rd

4251 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4251 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Call official listing broker Amy Wright, 858-200-3768 for more information and access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 33rd have any available units?
4251 33rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4251 33rd have?
Some of 4251 33rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4251 33rd currently offering any rent specials?
4251 33rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 33rd pet-friendly?
No, 4251 33rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4251 33rd offer parking?
No, 4251 33rd does not offer parking.
Does 4251 33rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4251 33rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 33rd have a pool?
No, 4251 33rd does not have a pool.
Does 4251 33rd have accessible units?
No, 4251 33rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 33rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4251 33rd has units with dishwashers.

