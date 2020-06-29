Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4251 33rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4251 33rd
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4251 33rd
4251 33rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4251 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Call official listing broker Amy Wright, 858-200-3768 for more information and access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4251 33rd have any available units?
4251 33rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4251 33rd have?
Some of 4251 33rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4251 33rd currently offering any rent specials?
4251 33rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 33rd pet-friendly?
No, 4251 33rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4251 33rd offer parking?
No, 4251 33rd does not offer parking.
Does 4251 33rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4251 33rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 33rd have a pool?
No, 4251 33rd does not have a pool.
Does 4251 33rd have accessible units?
No, 4251 33rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 33rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4251 33rd has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University