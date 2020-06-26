Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Book a showing now! See this pleasant 800-square-foot apartment on the vibrant City Heights neighborhood in San Diego, California.



This unfurnished, gated unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 2 uncovered parking (driveway area).



The bright and airy interior features tile/laminate flooring, and single-hung windows with blinds. The nice kitchen consists of fine cabinets and drawers for ample storage. It also has a smooth countertop with backsplash and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator and oven/range. The bedrooms are comfortable and spacious with built-in closets for storage. Its tidy bathroom has a vanity to keep toiletries, etc., flush toilet, and a wall-tiled shower/tub combo. Aside from ceiling fans, the apartment has gas heating for climate control. Smoking of any kind is strictly forbidden in the property.



There are in-unit washer and dryer available for your laundry convenience.



Pets are allowed (preferably small dogs only). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.



Walk Score: 86



4250 37th Street has a Walk Score of 86 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby parks: El Cajon Boulevard at I-15, Teralta Neighborhood Park, and Teralta Neighborhood Park.



Nearby Schools:

Birney Elementary School - 1.95 miles, 9/10

Edison Elementary School - 0.33 miles, 7/10

San Diego Global Vision Academy - 0.65 miles, 7/10

Normal Heights Elementary School - 0.47 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.1 miles

215 Mid-City Rapid - 0.2 miles

60 Euclid Av Transit Center - UTC via Convoy - 0.3 miles

235 Downtown - Escondido Transit Center - 0.3 miles

7 Downtown San Diego - University/College - 0.3 miles



(RLNE4957297)