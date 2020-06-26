All apartments in San Diego
4250 37th Street
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

4250 37th Street

4250 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4250 37th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing now! See this pleasant 800-square-foot apartment on the vibrant City Heights neighborhood in San Diego, California.

This unfurnished, gated unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 2 uncovered parking (driveway area).

The bright and airy interior features tile/laminate flooring, and single-hung windows with blinds. The nice kitchen consists of fine cabinets and drawers for ample storage. It also has a smooth countertop with backsplash and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator and oven/range. The bedrooms are comfortable and spacious with built-in closets for storage. Its tidy bathroom has a vanity to keep toiletries, etc., flush toilet, and a wall-tiled shower/tub combo. Aside from ceiling fans, the apartment has gas heating for climate control. Smoking of any kind is strictly forbidden in the property.

There are in-unit washer and dryer available for your laundry convenience.

Pets are allowed (preferably small dogs only). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.

Walk Score: 86

4250 37th Street has a Walk Score of 86 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: El Cajon Boulevard at I-15, Teralta Neighborhood Park, and Teralta Neighborhood Park.

Nearby Schools:
Birney Elementary School - 1.95 miles, 9/10
Edison Elementary School - 0.33 miles, 7/10
San Diego Global Vision Academy - 0.65 miles, 7/10
Normal Heights Elementary School - 0.47 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.1 miles
215 Mid-City Rapid - 0.2 miles
60 Euclid Av Transit Center - UTC via Convoy - 0.3 miles
235 Downtown - Escondido Transit Center - 0.3 miles
7 Downtown San Diego - University/College - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4957297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 37th Street have any available units?
4250 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 37th Street have?
Some of 4250 37th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4250 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 37th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 37th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4250 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4250 37th Street offers parking.
Does 4250 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4250 37th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 37th Street have a pool?
No, 4250 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4250 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 4250 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4250 37th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
