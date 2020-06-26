Amenities
Book a showing now! See this pleasant 800-square-foot apartment on the vibrant City Heights neighborhood in San Diego, California.
This unfurnished, gated unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 2 uncovered parking (driveway area).
The bright and airy interior features tile/laminate flooring, and single-hung windows with blinds. The nice kitchen consists of fine cabinets and drawers for ample storage. It also has a smooth countertop with backsplash and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator and oven/range. The bedrooms are comfortable and spacious with built-in closets for storage. Its tidy bathroom has a vanity to keep toiletries, etc., flush toilet, and a wall-tiled shower/tub combo. Aside from ceiling fans, the apartment has gas heating for climate control. Smoking of any kind is strictly forbidden in the property.
There are in-unit washer and dryer available for your laundry convenience.
Pets are allowed (preferably small dogs only). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.
The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.
Walk Score: 86
4250 37th Street has a Walk Score of 86 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
Nearby parks: El Cajon Boulevard at I-15, Teralta Neighborhood Park, and Teralta Neighborhood Park.
Nearby Schools:
Birney Elementary School - 1.95 miles, 9/10
Edison Elementary School - 0.33 miles, 7/10
San Diego Global Vision Academy - 0.65 miles, 7/10
Normal Heights Elementary School - 0.47 miles, 6/10
Bus lines:
1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.1 miles
215 Mid-City Rapid - 0.2 miles
60 Euclid Av Transit Center - UTC via Convoy - 0.3 miles
235 Downtown - Escondido Transit Center - 0.3 miles
7 Downtown San Diego - University/College - 0.3 miles
(RLNE4957297)