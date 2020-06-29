Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4247 Cartagena Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:18 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4247 Cartagena Drive
4247 Cartagena Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4247 Cartagena Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4247 Cartagena Drive have any available units?
4247 Cartagena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4247 Cartagena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4247 Cartagena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4247 Cartagena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4247 Cartagena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4247 Cartagena Drive offer parking?
No, 4247 Cartagena Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4247 Cartagena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4247 Cartagena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4247 Cartagena Drive have a pool?
No, 4247 Cartagena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4247 Cartagena Drive have accessible units?
No, 4247 Cartagena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4247 Cartagena Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4247 Cartagena Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4247 Cartagena Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4247 Cartagena Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
