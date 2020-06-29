All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4247 Cartagena Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4247 Cartagena Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:18 PM

4247 Cartagena Drive

4247 Cartagena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4247 Cartagena Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4247 Cartagena Drive have any available units?
4247 Cartagena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4247 Cartagena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4247 Cartagena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4247 Cartagena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4247 Cartagena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4247 Cartagena Drive offer parking?
No, 4247 Cartagena Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4247 Cartagena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4247 Cartagena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4247 Cartagena Drive have a pool?
No, 4247 Cartagena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4247 Cartagena Drive have accessible units?
No, 4247 Cartagena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4247 Cartagena Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4247 Cartagena Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4247 Cartagena Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4247 Cartagena Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University