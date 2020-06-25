Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
4235 kendall
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM
4235 kendall
4235 Kendall Street
No Longer Available
4235 Kendall Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4235 kendall have any available units?
4235 kendall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4235 kendall currently offering any rent specials?
4235 kendall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 kendall pet-friendly?
No, 4235 kendall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4235 kendall offer parking?
No, 4235 kendall does not offer parking.
Does 4235 kendall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4235 kendall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 kendall have a pool?
No, 4235 kendall does not have a pool.
Does 4235 kendall have accessible units?
No, 4235 kendall does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 kendall have units with dishwashers?
No, 4235 kendall does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4235 kendall have units with air conditioning?
No, 4235 kendall does not have units with air conditioning.
