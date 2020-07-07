All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4225 Georgia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4225 Georgia Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4225 Georgia Street

4225 Georgia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4225 Georgia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/11f1cb80e4 ----
Immaculate 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in quiet, professionally managed community. Centered between University Heights and North Park, ideal location for experiencing the areas restaurants, bars, shops and more. New carpet, floor tiles, blinds, and stove.

On-site coin laundry. Street parking only. No pets policy, assistive animals exempt.

Apply online: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/108916

French Villa Apartments
(619) 299-1004
housingrental@aol.com

All Applicants must have the following:

-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent
-Good Credit and Rental History
-A Valid Drivers License or Identification

Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

1 Year Lease
On Site Laundry Facilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 Georgia Street have any available units?
4225 Georgia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4225 Georgia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4225 Georgia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 Georgia Street pet-friendly?
No, 4225 Georgia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4225 Georgia Street offer parking?
No, 4225 Georgia Street does not offer parking.
Does 4225 Georgia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 Georgia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 Georgia Street have a pool?
No, 4225 Georgia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4225 Georgia Street have accessible units?
No, 4225 Georgia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 Georgia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 Georgia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4225 Georgia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4225 Georgia Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University