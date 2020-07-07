All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222

4222 Conrad Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4222 Conrad Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home in Clairemont. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with attached 2 car garage.

NO PETS.

12 month lease.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://www.timcassidy.com/tenant_application.html

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.

If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

(RLNE2566467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 have any available units?
4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 have?
Some of 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 pet-friendly?
No, 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 offer parking?
Yes, 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 offers parking.
Does 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 have a pool?
No, 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 have accessible units?
No, 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222 Conrad Avenue - 4222 has units with dishwashers.

