Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

4218 Middlesex Drive

4218 Middlesex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4218 Middlesex Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4218 Middlesex Drive Available 06/01/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath home in Kensington! - COMING SOON! Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath home in Kensington!

3 MONTH RENTAL, June, July, & August 2020, Utilities included, fireplace, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, A/C, Washer & Dryer.

Pets Okay w/ $500 Pet Deposit

Available June 1, 2020, to rent for 3 months!

Rent: $3,500
Deposit: $3,000
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE4958408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

