Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4218 Middlesex Drive Available 06/01/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath home in Kensington! - COMING SOON! Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath home in Kensington!



3 MONTH RENTAL, June, July, & August 2020, Utilities included, fireplace, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, A/C, Washer & Dryer.



Pets Okay w/ $500 Pet Deposit



Available June 1, 2020, to rent for 3 months!



Rent: $3,500

Deposit: $3,000

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.



(RLNE4958408)