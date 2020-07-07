All apartments in San Diego
4216 Estrella Ave
Last updated August 23 2019 at 8:48 AM

4216 Estrella Ave

4216 Estrella Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4216 Estrella Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Large condominium with hardwood floors, located on a large wide street with plenty of on and off street parking. 24 hour maintenance, weekly landscaped, security lighting and nice neighbors!

Beautiful one bedroom with large walk-in closet.
Amenities include:
Dedicated parking
Hardwood floors
On-site laundry
Gated entrance
24-hour on-call maintenance
Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Garage parking
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly

Property Features

Laundry room
Parking
Storage units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Estrella Ave have any available units?
4216 Estrella Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 Estrella Ave have?
Some of 4216 Estrella Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Estrella Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Estrella Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Estrella Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 Estrella Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4216 Estrella Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Estrella Ave offers parking.
Does 4216 Estrella Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Estrella Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Estrella Ave have a pool?
No, 4216 Estrella Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Estrella Ave have accessible units?
No, 4216 Estrella Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Estrella Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 Estrella Ave has units with dishwashers.

