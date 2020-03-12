Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
North City
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 12 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail have any available units?
4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail have?
Some of 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail offers parking.
Does 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail has a pool.
Does 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail have accessible units?
No, 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4215 Rancho Las Brisas Trail has units with dishwashers.
