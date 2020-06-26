All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4212 North 43rd Street
4212 North 43rd Street

4212 43rd St · No Longer Available
Location

4212 43rd St, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

key fob access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
key fob access
Beautiful Home Ready for Move-in - Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

(RLNE5432215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 North 43rd Street have any available units?
4212 North 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4212 North 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4212 North 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 North 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4212 North 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4212 North 43rd Street offer parking?
No, 4212 North 43rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 4212 North 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 North 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 North 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 4212 North 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4212 North 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4212 North 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 North 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 North 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 North 43rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4212 North 43rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
