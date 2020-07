Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Description



Description



Newly updated two bedroom unit for rent!! Spacious and bright corner unit in fourplex available for rent! This unit was recently updated to include plank vinyl wood flooring, granite counter tops in kitchen, and a beautifully tiled bathroom shower. This unit comes with one parking space included. Pets considered with approval. Close to shopping, freeways, and more!