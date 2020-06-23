Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4209 Arizona St #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4209 Arizona St #7
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4209 Arizona St #7
4209 Arizona Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4209 Arizona Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4209 Arizona St #7 Available 02/25/19 -
(RLNE4671380)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4209 Arizona St #7 have any available units?
4209 Arizona St #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4209 Arizona St #7 currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Arizona St #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Arizona St #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209 Arizona St #7 is pet friendly.
Does 4209 Arizona St #7 offer parking?
No, 4209 Arizona St #7 does not offer parking.
Does 4209 Arizona St #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 Arizona St #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Arizona St #7 have a pool?
No, 4209 Arizona St #7 does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Arizona St #7 have accessible units?
No, 4209 Arizona St #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Arizona St #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 Arizona St #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4209 Arizona St #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4209 Arizona St #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University