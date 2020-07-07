All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

4204 3Rd Ave

4204 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4204 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 3Rd Ave have any available units?
4204 3Rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 3Rd Ave have?
Some of 4204 3Rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 3Rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4204 3Rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 3Rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4204 3Rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4204 3Rd Ave offer parking?
No, 4204 3Rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4204 3Rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4204 3Rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 3Rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4204 3Rd Ave has a pool.
Does 4204 3Rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 4204 3Rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 3Rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 3Rd Ave has units with dishwashers.

