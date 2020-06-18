All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

4195 Kansas Street

4195 Kansas Street · (855) 351-0683
Location

4195 Kansas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Imagine living in a place where luxury and adventure go hand in hand.  Waking up is full of possibilities.  You live close to everything, but you’re not consumed by it.  For those that are seeking an urban experience without the traffic and noise of downtown living. Welcome to Kansas Modern.

Our one bedroom / one bath apartments are characterized by large windows and patio doors, open floor plans and resilient (sustainable) materials. Each apartment features spacious kitchens with quartz counters, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, a stacking washer/dryer, and spacious walk-out balconies.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4195-kansas-st-san-diego-ca-92104-usa-unit-1-bedroom-/e24254ea-2aba-473e-83fd-65c83f34daca

(RLNE5858739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4195 Kansas Street have any available units?
4195 Kansas Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4195 Kansas Street have?
Some of 4195 Kansas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4195 Kansas Street currently offering any rent specials?
4195 Kansas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4195 Kansas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4195 Kansas Street is pet friendly.
Does 4195 Kansas Street offer parking?
Yes, 4195 Kansas Street offers parking.
Does 4195 Kansas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4195 Kansas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4195 Kansas Street have a pool?
No, 4195 Kansas Street does not have a pool.
Does 4195 Kansas Street have accessible units?
No, 4195 Kansas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4195 Kansas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4195 Kansas Street has units with dishwashers.
