4195 Kansas Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Imagine living in a place where luxury and adventure go hand in hand. Waking up is full of possibilities. You live close to everything, but you’re not consumed by it. For those that are seeking an urban experience without the traffic and noise of downtown living. Welcome to Kansas Modern.



Our one bedroom / one bath apartments are characterized by large windows and patio doors, open floor plans and resilient (sustainable) materials. Each apartment features spacious kitchens with quartz counters, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, a stacking washer/dryer, and spacious walk-out balconies.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4195-kansas-st-san-diego-ca-92104-usa-unit-1-bedroom-/e24254ea-2aba-473e-83fd-65c83f34daca



(RLNE5858739)