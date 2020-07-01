4192 Mount Alifan Place #J

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool hot tub

2 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Condo at the Village Square in San Diego - Single story condo on the second floor at the gated community of Village Square in San Diego. Centrally located close to retail shopping, dining, schools, parks and freeway access.



This condo has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has an electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a balcony that can be accessed from the living room.



This property also has a wall heater and a ceiling fan. The bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Complex amenities: gated community, coin laundry on site, clubhouse, pool and spa to enjoy. Water, Trash, and Sewer PAID.



Rental insurance required upon move-in. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



