4192 Mount Alifan Place #J
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

4192 Mount Alifan Place #J

4192 Mount Alifan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4192 Mount Alifan Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
2 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Condo at the Village Square in San Diego - Single story condo on the second floor at the gated community of Village Square in San Diego. Centrally located close to retail shopping, dining, schools, parks and freeway access.

This condo has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has an electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a balcony that can be accessed from the living room.

This property also has a wall heater and a ceiling fan. The bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Complex amenities: gated community, coin laundry on site, clubhouse, pool and spa to enjoy. Water, Trash, and Sewer PAID.

Rental insurance required upon move-in. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J have any available units?
4192 Mount Alifan Place #J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J have?
Some of 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J currently offering any rent specials?
4192 Mount Alifan Place #J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J pet-friendly?
No, 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J offer parking?
No, 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J does not offer parking.
Does 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J have a pool?
Yes, 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J has a pool.
Does 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J have accessible units?
No, 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J does not have accessible units.
Does 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4192 Mount Alifan Place #J has units with dishwashers.

