Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

4182 Bannock Avenue

Location

4182 Bannock Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom located in Clairemont. New paint and carpet. Near post office and Clairemont Town Square.

6 month lease.

Viewings will begin Monday Feb 24th.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://www.timcassidy.com/tenant_application.html

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.

If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4182 Bannock Avenue have any available units?
4182 Bannock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4182 Bannock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4182 Bannock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4182 Bannock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4182 Bannock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4182 Bannock Avenue offer parking?
No, 4182 Bannock Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4182 Bannock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4182 Bannock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4182 Bannock Avenue have a pool?
No, 4182 Bannock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4182 Bannock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4182 Bannock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4182 Bannock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4182 Bannock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4182 Bannock Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4182 Bannock Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

