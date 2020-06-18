All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5

4181 Wilson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4181 Wilson Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
gym
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
This two-bedroom apartment is located in the City Heights neighborhood in San Diego. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable so most daily errands can be accomplished on foot as nearby restaurants, grocery stores, shops, and offices are all within a ten-minute walking distance. The interior features full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, while the kitchen and bathroom have more durable tiled flooring. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by beautiful rustic cabinets and drawers, custom tiled countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Walk score: 86

Nearby parks:
Wabash Park and Teralta Neighborhood Park

Nearby Schools:
Edison Elementary School - 0.16 miles, 7/10
Normal Heights Elementary School - 0.58 miles, 7/10
San Diego Global Vision Academy - 0.68 miles, 7/10
Wilson Middle School - 0.26 miles, 3/10

Bus lines:
1 Hillcrest/Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.2 miles
215 Mid-City Rapid - 0.2 miles
7 Downtown San Diego - University/College/La Mesa - 0.2 miles
10 Old Town - University/College - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4503399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 have any available units?
4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 have?
Some of 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4181 Wilson Ave Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
