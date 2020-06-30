Rent Calculator
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 22
4175 Porte De Merano
4175 Porte De Merano
·
No Longer Available
Location
4175 Porte De Merano, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4175 Porte De Merano have any available units?
4175 Porte De Merano doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4175 Porte De Merano have?
Some of 4175 Porte De Merano's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4175 Porte De Merano currently offering any rent specials?
4175 Porte De Merano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 Porte De Merano pet-friendly?
No, 4175 Porte De Merano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4175 Porte De Merano offer parking?
No, 4175 Porte De Merano does not offer parking.
Does 4175 Porte De Merano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4175 Porte De Merano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 Porte De Merano have a pool?
Yes, 4175 Porte De Merano has a pool.
Does 4175 Porte De Merano have accessible units?
No, 4175 Porte De Merano does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 Porte De Merano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4175 Porte De Merano has units with dishwashers.
