All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4175 Porte De Merano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4175 Porte De Merano
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

4175 Porte De Merano

4175 Porte De Merano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4175 Porte De Merano, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4175 Porte De Merano have any available units?
4175 Porte De Merano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4175 Porte De Merano have?
Some of 4175 Porte De Merano's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4175 Porte De Merano currently offering any rent specials?
4175 Porte De Merano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 Porte De Merano pet-friendly?
No, 4175 Porte De Merano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4175 Porte De Merano offer parking?
No, 4175 Porte De Merano does not offer parking.
Does 4175 Porte De Merano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4175 Porte De Merano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 Porte De Merano have a pool?
Yes, 4175 Porte De Merano has a pool.
Does 4175 Porte De Merano have accessible units?
No, 4175 Porte De Merano does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 Porte De Merano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4175 Porte De Merano has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University