All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4175 Myrtle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4175 Myrtle Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4175 Myrtle Avenue

4175 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4175 Myrtle Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
4175 Myrtle Avenue Available 03/01/19 Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house available 3/1/19 - Cozy 673 square foot 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house available 3/1/19. This house has tile floors throughout, storage, window coverings, upgraded newer kitchen, and newer paint. The fenced front yard and washer and dryer are shared with the studio. There is one off space parking with a sliding wooden gate. Home has solar panels so there is a very low electric bill. Gardener and wifi are included with the rent. This home is a must see. Contact Lisa via text or email at 619-549-0296 / lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com to set up a private tour.

1 year lease
Sorry no section 8
Pet friendly with additional deposit and rental references
*Front yard is shared with the studio. Dog must be dog friendly.

(RLNE3976996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4175 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
4175 Myrtle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4175 Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 4175 Myrtle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4175 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4175 Myrtle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4175 Myrtle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4175 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4175 Myrtle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4175 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4175 Myrtle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 4175 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4175 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4175 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4175 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University