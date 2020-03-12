Amenities

4175 Myrtle Avenue Available 03/01/19 Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house available 3/1/19 - Cozy 673 square foot 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house available 3/1/19. This house has tile floors throughout, storage, window coverings, upgraded newer kitchen, and newer paint. The fenced front yard and washer and dryer are shared with the studio. There is one off space parking with a sliding wooden gate. Home has solar panels so there is a very low electric bill. Gardener and wifi are included with the rent. This home is a must see. Contact Lisa via text or email at 619-549-0296 / lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com to set up a private tour.



1 year lease

Sorry no section 8

Pet friendly with additional deposit and rental references

*Front yard is shared with the studio. Dog must be dog friendly.



