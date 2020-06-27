All apartments in San Diego
4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J

4170 Mount Alifan Pl
Location

4170 Mount Alifan Pl, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Beautiful Second Floor Condo in Great Area! - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper condo in prime location. This is a gated community with sparkling pool and other desirable occupant amenities. The open floorplan has 1031 square feet with balcony off the living room. The kitchen features a stainless steel refrigerator, tile floors, electric stove top, stainless steel sink and lots of storage! The living and dining rooms have gorgeous flooring with ceiling fan in dining room. Both bedrooms have carpeting and the master bedroom is very spacious as well as having recessed lighting. The complex has a laundry room and there is one uncovered parking space.

Pets are negotiable, tenant pays for electricity, cable and phone.

1-year Lease preferred.

Property is available for immediate occupancy!

For more info... call/text Ryan 858-357-5135, Ryan@ChasePacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein

(RLNE5063518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J have any available units?
4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J have?
Some of 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J currently offering any rent specials?
4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J pet-friendly?
Yes, 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J is pet friendly.
Does 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J offer parking?
Yes, 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J offers parking.
Does 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J have a pool?
Yes, 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J has a pool.
Does 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J have accessible units?
No, 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J does not have accessible units.
Does 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J have units with dishwashers?
No, 4170 Mt. Alifan Place #J does not have units with dishwashers.
