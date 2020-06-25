4166 Quapaw Avenue

Amenities
4166 Quapaw Ave- CALL FOR APPOINTMENT! 3bd/2ba home location in Bay HO area. close to great shops, restaurants, Schools, Park -
4166 Quapaw Ave.
San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,895 per Month, $2,400 Deposit
Beautiful 3bd/2ba home location in Bay HO area, carpet, paint, blinds.
close to great shops, restaurants, Schools, Park. Easy freeway access, garage, yard, small pet on approval.
Apply online today www.sdpropertymanager.com
Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed
Parking: GARAGE
Available:4/17/19
Contact Information: - Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325
Appliances
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Interior Amenities
Blinds
Carpet
Exterior Amenities
Yard
Other
Pets Negotiable
Garage Included
DON'T WAIT APPLY ONLINE TODAY WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
(RLNE3765386)