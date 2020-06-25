All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4166 Quapaw Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4166 Quapaw Avenue
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

4166 Quapaw Avenue

4166 Quapaw Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4166 Quapaw Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4166 Quapaw Ave- CALL FOR APPOINTMENT! 3bd/2ba home location in Bay HO area. close to great shops, restaurants, Schools, Park -

4166 Quapaw Ave.
San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,895 per Month, $2,400 Deposit

Beautiful 3bd/2ba home location in Bay HO area, carpet, paint, blinds.

close to great shops, restaurants, Schools, Park. Easy freeway access, garage, yard, small pet on approval.

Apply online today www.sdpropertymanager.com
Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed
Parking: GARAGE
Available:4/17/19
Contact Information: - Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325

Appliances
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Interior Amenities
Blinds
Carpet

Exterior Amenities
Yard

Other
Pets Negotiable
Garage Included

DON'T WAIT APPLY ONLINE TODAY WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE3765386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4166 Quapaw Avenue have any available units?
4166 Quapaw Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4166 Quapaw Avenue have?
Some of 4166 Quapaw Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4166 Quapaw Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4166 Quapaw Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4166 Quapaw Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4166 Quapaw Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4166 Quapaw Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4166 Quapaw Avenue offers parking.
Does 4166 Quapaw Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4166 Quapaw Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4166 Quapaw Avenue have a pool?
No, 4166 Quapaw Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4166 Quapaw Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4166 Quapaw Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4166 Quapaw Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4166 Quapaw Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University