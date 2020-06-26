4164 Balboa Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool shuffle board bbq/grill

WOW, almost says it all. Welcome to Pacific Bluffs and 1920 square feet of Remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Town Home! Newer Kitchen, Newer Bathrooms, Newer Flooring! One bedroom and bathroom located on entry level. Cable TV included! 2 Car carport. Complex features Olympic size pool, kiddie pool, playground, basketball court, game room, gym, club house, library, shuffle board, BBQ. Located close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation, 805,163,5. Minutes to Beach, downtown and airport.