All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4164 Balboa Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4164 Balboa Way
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 AM

4164 Balboa Way

4164 Balboa Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4164 Balboa Way, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
WOW, almost says it all. Welcome to Pacific Bluffs and 1920 square feet of Remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Town Home! Newer Kitchen, Newer Bathrooms, Newer Flooring! One bedroom and bathroom located on entry level. Cable TV included! 2 Car carport. Complex features Olympic size pool, kiddie pool, playground, basketball court, game room, gym, club house, library, shuffle board, BBQ. Located close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation, 805,163,5. Minutes to Beach, downtown and airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4164 Balboa Way have any available units?
4164 Balboa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4164 Balboa Way have?
Some of 4164 Balboa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4164 Balboa Way currently offering any rent specials?
4164 Balboa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4164 Balboa Way pet-friendly?
No, 4164 Balboa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4164 Balboa Way offer parking?
Yes, 4164 Balboa Way offers parking.
Does 4164 Balboa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4164 Balboa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4164 Balboa Way have a pool?
Yes, 4164 Balboa Way has a pool.
Does 4164 Balboa Way have accessible units?
No, 4164 Balboa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4164 Balboa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4164 Balboa Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University