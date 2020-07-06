All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4162 Estrella Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4162 Estrella Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

4162 Estrella Ave

4162 Estrella Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4162 Estrella Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Completely remodeled, brand new appliances, hardwood floors, very spacious!
Furnished or unfurnished.
Pets Welcome!

Beautiful studio with all utilities included.
Amenities include:
Dedicated parking
Hardwood floors
On-site laundry
Gated entrance
24-hour on-call maintenance
Rental Features

Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Refrigerator
Balcony, deck, patio
Garage parking
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Pet Friendly

Property Features

Laundry room
Parking
Storage units

Lease Terms

$1,295.00 security deposit

Short term rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4162 Estrella Ave have any available units?
4162 Estrella Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4162 Estrella Ave have?
Some of 4162 Estrella Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4162 Estrella Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4162 Estrella Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4162 Estrella Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4162 Estrella Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4162 Estrella Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4162 Estrella Ave offers parking.
Does 4162 Estrella Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4162 Estrella Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4162 Estrella Ave have a pool?
No, 4162 Estrella Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4162 Estrella Ave have accessible units?
No, 4162 Estrella Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4162 Estrella Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4162 Estrella Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University