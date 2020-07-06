4162 Estrella Ave

Amenities
Completely remodeled, brand new appliances, hardwood floors, very spacious!
Furnished or unfurnished.
Pets Welcome!
Beautiful studio with all utilities included.
Amenities include:
Dedicated parking
Hardwood floors
On-site laundry
Gated entrance
24-hour on-call maintenance
Rental Features
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Refrigerator
Balcony, deck, patio
Garage parking
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Pet Friendly
Property Features
Laundry room
Parking
Storage units
Lease Terms
$1,295.00 security deposit
Short term rental