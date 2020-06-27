Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4157 Camino Islay
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:00 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4157 Camino Islay
4157 Camino Islay
·
No Longer Available
Location
4157 Camino Islay, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4157 Camino Islay have any available units?
4157 Camino Islay doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4157 Camino Islay have?
Some of 4157 Camino Islay's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 4157 Camino Islay currently offering any rent specials?
4157 Camino Islay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4157 Camino Islay pet-friendly?
No, 4157 Camino Islay is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4157 Camino Islay offer parking?
No, 4157 Camino Islay does not offer parking.
Does 4157 Camino Islay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4157 Camino Islay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4157 Camino Islay have a pool?
Yes, 4157 Camino Islay has a pool.
Does 4157 Camino Islay have accessible units?
No, 4157 Camino Islay does not have accessible units.
Does 4157 Camino Islay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4157 Camino Islay has units with dishwashers.
