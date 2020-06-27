All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4157 Camino Islay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4157 Camino Islay
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:00 PM

4157 Camino Islay

4157 Camino Islay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4157 Camino Islay, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4157 Camino Islay have any available units?
4157 Camino Islay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4157 Camino Islay have?
Some of 4157 Camino Islay's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4157 Camino Islay currently offering any rent specials?
4157 Camino Islay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4157 Camino Islay pet-friendly?
No, 4157 Camino Islay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4157 Camino Islay offer parking?
No, 4157 Camino Islay does not offer parking.
Does 4157 Camino Islay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4157 Camino Islay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4157 Camino Islay have a pool?
Yes, 4157 Camino Islay has a pool.
Does 4157 Camino Islay have accessible units?
No, 4157 Camino Islay does not have accessible units.
Does 4157 Camino Islay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4157 Camino Islay has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University