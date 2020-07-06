Amenities
Available 05/15/20 6 Bed / 3 Bath Available Now in San Diego - Property Id: 263686
Lease term is flexible
Large beautiful house with six large bedrooms and 3 full baths. Three of the rooms have large walk in closets. Home has been completely renovated. All one level. No carpet.
Recessed, skylight and LED lighting. Beautiful real and newly refinished hardwood floors. New paint throughout, new light fixtures, new bathroom fixtures, new electrical outlets and switches. Two large living areas. Fully fenced backyard. Canyon behind the house provides peace and quiet.
Home looks small from the front because it was originally a 2 bedroom 1 bath house that was converted to a 6 bedroom 3 bath in 2008.
4149 Rolando Blvd. San Diego CA 92115
DeAnna 858-869-4335 Call to see
Copy & paste this link into your browser to see a night time video tour:
https://share.icloud.com/photos/0VTaEcZMhCMgNYlngnn-wGFcA#San_Diego_-_Darnall
Copy & paste this link into your browser to see a day time video tour:
https://share.icloud.com/photos/09602Ij8p3s5wwhauPnhOHJlw#San_Diego_-_Darnall
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263686
Property Id 263686
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5709638)