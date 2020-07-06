All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4149 Rolando Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4149 Rolando Blvd
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

4149 Rolando Blvd

4149 Rolando Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4149 Rolando Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 05/15/20 6 Bed / 3 Bath Available Now in San Diego - Property Id: 263686

Lease term is flexible

Large beautiful house with six large bedrooms and 3 full baths. Three of the rooms have large walk in closets. Home has been completely renovated. All one level. No carpet.

Recessed, skylight and LED lighting. Beautiful real and newly refinished hardwood floors. New paint throughout, new light fixtures, new bathroom fixtures, new electrical outlets and switches. Two large living areas. Fully fenced backyard. Canyon behind the house provides peace and quiet.

Home looks small from the front because it was originally a 2 bedroom 1 bath house that was converted to a 6 bedroom 3 bath in 2008.

4149 Rolando Blvd. San Diego CA 92115
DeAnna 858-869-4335 Call to see

Copy & paste this link into your browser to see a night time video tour:
https://share.icloud.com/photos/0VTaEcZMhCMgNYlngnn-wGFcA#San_Diego_-_Darnall

Copy & paste this link into your browser to see a day time video tour:
https://share.icloud.com/photos/09602Ij8p3s5wwhauPnhOHJlw#San_Diego_-_Darnall
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263686
Property Id 263686

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 Rolando Blvd have any available units?
4149 Rolando Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4149 Rolando Blvd have?
Some of 4149 Rolando Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4149 Rolando Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4149 Rolando Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 Rolando Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4149 Rolando Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4149 Rolando Blvd offer parking?
No, 4149 Rolando Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4149 Rolando Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4149 Rolando Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 Rolando Blvd have a pool?
No, 4149 Rolando Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4149 Rolando Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4149 Rolando Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 Rolando Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4149 Rolando Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University