4135 Iowa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Ask about our Move In Special!!!



We are a small family owned and operated business offering a beautiful Remodel 1BR 1BA apartment that is located in the North Park community right off of El Cajon Blvd near 805&15 freeways. Included is a kitchen, refrigerator, gas stove, and plenty of cabinet space! This lovely apartment offers a dining area, linen storage, large windows, large bedroom & closet! On site laundry & assigned parking! Cats are welcome & NO DOGS ALLOWED! Utilities not included in RENT



Rental Terms/// 6 Months

•Rent: $1,450.00

•Available: Now

•Application Fee: $35.00

•Security Deposit: $700.00



Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510

Contact us to schedule a showing.