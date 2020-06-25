All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4135 Iowa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4135 Iowa Street
Last updated August 29 2019 at 9:07 PM

4135 Iowa Street

4135 Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4135 Iowa Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Ask about our Move In Special!!!

We are a small family owned and operated business offering a beautiful Remodel 1BR 1BA apartment that is located in the North Park community right off of El Cajon Blvd near 805&15 freeways. Included is a kitchen, refrigerator, gas stove, and plenty of cabinet space! This lovely apartment offers a dining area, linen storage, large windows, large bedroom & closet! On site laundry & assigned parking! Cats are welcome & NO DOGS ALLOWED! Utilities not included in RENT

Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $1,450.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00
•Security Deposit: $700.00

Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4135 Iowa Street have any available units?
4135 Iowa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4135 Iowa Street have?
Some of 4135 Iowa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4135 Iowa Street currently offering any rent specials?
4135 Iowa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 Iowa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4135 Iowa Street is pet friendly.
Does 4135 Iowa Street offer parking?
Yes, 4135 Iowa Street offers parking.
Does 4135 Iowa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4135 Iowa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 Iowa Street have a pool?
No, 4135 Iowa Street does not have a pool.
Does 4135 Iowa Street have accessible units?
No, 4135 Iowa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 Iowa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4135 Iowa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University