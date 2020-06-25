4135 Iowa Street

Amenities
We are a small family owned and operated business offering a beautiful Remodel 1BR 1BA apartment that is located in the North Park community right off of El Cajon Blvd near 805&15 freeways. Included is a kitchen, refrigerator, gas stove, and plenty of cabinet space! This lovely apartment offers a dining area, linen storage, large windows, large bedroom & closet! On site laundry & assigned parking! Cats are welcome & NO DOGS ALLOWED! Utilities not included in RENT
Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $1,450.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00
•Security Deposit: $700.00
Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510
