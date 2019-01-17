All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:45 PM

4135 Idaho Street

4135 Idaho Street · No Longer Available
Location

4135 Idaho Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
JUST LISTED and Available for Move In! JUST LISTED and AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW. Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to sign up for our scheduled an appt to view TODAY!!
____________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
____________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

Amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Elevate SD Properties is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and prospective residents. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in following with government recommendations, we want to limit the possible transfer of the coronavirus.

As a result, we have several convenient options available so you can view this home while following the necessary restrictions:

OPTION 1) 3D VIDEO WALKTHROUGH available @ https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=w51qtdBAqsa&brand=0

OPTION 2) DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1719933
____________________________
PROPERTY ADDRESS
4135 Idaho St. #5
San Diego, CA 92104

Available: NOW!
____________________________
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this recently remodeled and upgraded two bedroom two bathroom apartment home in a quaint GATED community located in a phenomenal location. Live in the heart of North Park neighborhood just steps away from shops, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops! This remodeled 2 bedroom 2-bath apartment is on the second floor (no neighbors above) directly across from the North Park Community Park and steps from dining, entertainment, and public transportation. Enjoy this apartment homes’ contemporary interiors and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood!

This two bedroom two bath features: a spacious master suite with a walk-in closet, a private bathroom, large 2nd bedroom, newly remodeled kitchen furnished with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, contemporary wall backsplash, stainless steel appliances (electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, over the range microwave, and refrigerator). Brand new tile in the kitchen and woodstyle flooring throughout! Perfect if you have pets!

This is also a pet-friendly community! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply), and just a $500 pet deposit.

Water, Sewer, Trash are included in the rent! 1 Assigned Parking space is included and street parking is also available.
__________________________
RENTAL DETAILS:
* 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom | ~900 sq.ft. | OPEN LAYOUT
* REMODELED/UPGRADED!!!
* Rent $2,295per month
* Deposit: Equivalent to 1 Months’ Rent ($2,295)
* Application Fee: $35 per adult
* Pets: DOGS and CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees! **Breed Restrictions Apply: Pet deposit $500 per pet
* Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer, Trash
* Available Date: NOW!
* Floor Level: 2nd Floor (no neighbors above)
* Parking: 1 Assigned Parking and Street Parking available
* Lease Terms: 8-14 month leases available
* Laundry: On-site, coin-operated laundry room (only shared by 7 other apartment homes in the building so readily available and convenient for use)

KITCHEN: (Re-modeled)
* Espresso wood cabinets
* Granite Counter Tops
* Contemporary tile backsplash
* Stainless Steel Frigidaire Appliances including: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave
* Garbage Disposal
* Ample storage space and cabinet space

HOME FEATURES:
* Open Layout
* Remodeled
* Luxury Woodstyle Flooring Throughout (No carpet!!!)
* Walk-in Closet in master suite
* Apartment is on the 2nd level with no neighbors above
* New Windows
* Lots of natural light
* Built-in shelving in the living room
* Fully remodeled bathroom with shower/tub combination
* Ceiling Fans/Light Combination in Dining/Kitchen area

THE COMMUNITY:
* Quaint Community with only 8 apartment homes total. This particular rental unit is located on the 2nd floor
* Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful courtyard setting
* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, transportation, medical services and much more!
*Directly across from North Park Community Park
*LAUNDRY onsite: Coin-operated laundry room on site

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* Heart of North Park neighborhood just steps away from shopping, dining, entertainment, breweries, coffee shops, and more!
* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!
• Blocks away from the weekly Farmer's Market
* 10 minutes to Fashion Valley mall
* 7 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center
* Within 5-10 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more
* Only 10 minutes to the beaches!
* Easily accessible to highways I-805, I-8, I-15, I-163

Keywords:
University Heights, Normal Heights, North Park, two bedroom, two bathroom, pet friendly, dogs, shopping, 92104, 92103, 92116, restaurants, central San Diego, El Cajon Blvd, University Ave, large dogs, big dogs, cats, remodeled, renovated, parking, balcony, patio, second floor, laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

