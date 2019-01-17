4135 Idaho Street

Amenities

PROPERTY ADDRESS

4135 Idaho St. #5

San Diego, CA 92104



Available: NOW!

____________________________

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this recently remodeled and upgraded two bedroom two bathroom apartment home in a quaint GATED community located in a phenomenal location. Live in the heart of North Park neighborhood just steps away from shops, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops! This remodeled 2 bedroom 2-bath apartment is on the second floor (no neighbors above) directly across from the North Park Community Park and steps from dining, entertainment, and public transportation. Enjoy this apartment homes’ contemporary interiors and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood!



This two bedroom two bath features: a spacious master suite with a walk-in closet, a private bathroom, large 2nd bedroom, newly remodeled kitchen furnished with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, contemporary wall backsplash, stainless steel appliances (electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, over the range microwave, and refrigerator). Brand new tile in the kitchen and woodstyle flooring throughout! Perfect if you have pets!



This is also a pet-friendly community! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply), and just a $500 pet deposit.



Water, Sewer, Trash are included in the rent! 1 Assigned Parking space is included and street parking is also available.

__________________________

RENTAL DETAILS:

* 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom | ~900 sq.ft. | OPEN LAYOUT

* REMODELED/UPGRADED!!!

* Rent $2,295per month

* Deposit: Equivalent to 1 Months’ Rent ($2,295)

* Application Fee: $35 per adult

* Pets: DOGS and CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees! **Breed Restrictions Apply: Pet deposit $500 per pet

* Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer, Trash

* Available Date: NOW!

* Floor Level: 2nd Floor (no neighbors above)

* Parking: 1 Assigned Parking and Street Parking available

* Lease Terms: 8-14 month leases available

* Laundry: On-site, coin-operated laundry room (only shared by 7 other apartment homes in the building so readily available and convenient for use)



KITCHEN: (Re-modeled)

* Espresso wood cabinets

* Granite Counter Tops

* Contemporary tile backsplash

* Stainless Steel Frigidaire Appliances including: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave

* Garbage Disposal

* Ample storage space and cabinet space



HOME FEATURES:

* Open Layout

* Remodeled

* Luxury Woodstyle Flooring Throughout (No carpet!!!)

* Walk-in Closet in master suite

* Apartment is on the 2nd level with no neighbors above

* New Windows

* Lots of natural light

* Built-in shelving in the living room

* Fully remodeled bathroom with shower/tub combination

* Ceiling Fans/Light Combination in Dining/Kitchen area



THE COMMUNITY:

* Quaint Community with only 8 apartment homes total. This particular rental unit is located on the 2nd floor

* Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful courtyard setting

* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, transportation, medical services and much more!

*Directly across from North Park Community Park

*LAUNDRY onsite: Coin-operated laundry room on site



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* Heart of North Park neighborhood just steps away from shopping, dining, entertainment, breweries, coffee shops, and more!

* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!

• Blocks away from the weekly Farmer's Market

* 10 minutes to Fashion Valley mall

* 7 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center

* Within 5-10 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more

* Only 10 minutes to the beaches!

* Easily accessible to highways I-805, I-8, I-15, I-163



