4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas.

Executive Caliber Rental Home in Torrey Hills Community (Carmel Valley) - Executive caliber rental home in the Torrey Hills community of Carmel Valley (San Diego). This four bedroom, two and a half bath single-family home offers spacious living areas, a large backyard and a master suite with an ocean view! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this 2,286 Sq Ft home opens up to a multi-use space that can be used as a family room or dining room and connects to an open-concept living room and kitchen area. The living room features a built-in media center, a gas fireplace and views overlooking the backyard. The bright kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a prep island and a walk-in pantry. A powder room is located on the first floor.



The second floor includes three guest bedrooms and one full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The large master bedroom suite features a private balcony with an ocean view, a walk-in closet and a spacious ensuite bathroom. The bathroom includes a dual vanity, a large soaking tub and a glass enclosed walk-in shower. A sliding glass door off the kitchen opens up to a large backyard with a patio space and a grass play area. Attached two car garage with direct access to the home and additional driveway parking available. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer, storage cabinets and laundry tub. The home is equipped with central air conditioning. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



Nearby schools to the community include: Ocean Air School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5 and 805. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, One Paseo, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



