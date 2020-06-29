All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas

4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Executive Caliber Rental Home in Torrey Hills Community (Carmel Valley) - Executive caliber rental home in the Torrey Hills community of Carmel Valley (San Diego). This four bedroom, two and a half bath single-family home offers spacious living areas, a large backyard and a master suite with an ocean view! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this 2,286 Sq Ft home opens up to a multi-use space that can be used as a family room or dining room and connects to an open-concept living room and kitchen area. The living room features a built-in media center, a gas fireplace and views overlooking the backyard. The bright kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a prep island and a walk-in pantry. A powder room is located on the first floor.

The second floor includes three guest bedrooms and one full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The large master bedroom suite features a private balcony with an ocean view, a walk-in closet and a spacious ensuite bathroom. The bathroom includes a dual vanity, a large soaking tub and a glass enclosed walk-in shower. A sliding glass door off the kitchen opens up to a large backyard with a patio space and a grass play area. Attached two car garage with direct access to the home and additional driveway parking available. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer, storage cabinets and laundry tub. The home is equipped with central air conditioning. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

Nearby schools to the community include: Ocean Air School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5 and 805. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, One Paseo, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5570340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas have any available units?
4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas have?
Some of 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas pet-friendly?
Yes, 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas is pet friendly.
Does 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas offer parking?
Yes, 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas offers parking.
Does 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas have a pool?
No, 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas does not have a pool.
Does 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas have accessible units?
No, 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas have units with dishwashers?
No, 4126 Calle Mar De Ballenas does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University