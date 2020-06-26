All apartments in San Diego
4125 Mount Alifan Place

4125 Mount Alifan Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Mount Alifan Pl, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
$1,750/ 2br 1ba-863ft-COMING SOON-JULY 12th; CONDO IN CLAIREMONT MESA - ***CURRENTLY OCCUPIED PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (858) 452-9100***

$1,750 per month with a security deposit of $1,750.

a. Washer and dryer on site
b. Carpet & Tile Flooring
c. Appliances- Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher,microwave
d. 1 Assigned parking space
e. Club House
f. Pool
g. Spa
h. About 1 mile from I-805 Freeway

Nearby Schools:

-Riley/New Dawn K to 12 School
-Innovation Middle School 6-8 School
-Madison High 9-12 School

Nearby Parks:

-Marian Bear Memorial Park
-Cabrillo Heights Park
-The Village at Sera Mesa Community Area

Shopping Center:

Genesee Plaza less than 1 mile away

APPLICATION: https://www.svnmgmt.com/availability/

Requirements:

Before submitting an application, please review the list of criteria below. If you feel you meet the criteria, please apply. We would be happy to rent to you. Also, if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to ask.

1. A completed and signed application from all proposed occupants over the age of 18 must be submitted. ALL LINES MUST BE FILLED IN. Incorrect or missing information will disqualify you as a prospective renter.

2. A ($35.00) screening fee electronically with your application for the purpose of running credit and eviction reports is required with each application.

3. You must provide photo I.D. We require a photo I.D. -Drivers license or State Issued ID card).
(Note: Military cards and student I.D.s are not accepted.)

4. You must have a credit report that demonstrates a willingness to pay financial obligations in a timely fashion (or we require a FICO score of at least 650).

5. You must have no records of eviction.

6. We require favorable responses from references and previous landlords.

7. Employment History and Sufficient Income: We require monthly income of 2.5 times the amount of your monthly rent. Income must be verifiable through pay stubs, employer contact, or tax records. All other income, including self-employment, must be verified through tax records.

8. Rental History must be verifiable from unbiased sources. If youre related by blood or marriage to one of the previous landlords listed, or your rental history does not include at least two previous landlords, your application may be declined, or we may require an additional security deposit.

9. You will be denied if you have a conviction for any type of crime that would be considered a threat to real property or the ability of other residents to peacefully enjoy the premises.

10. An up-front payment of approximately one months rent as a security deposit is required by cashiers check or money order when signing the rental contract.

11. A 12-month lease term is required.

12. We will accept the first qualified applicant.

13. Please note that all of our properties are smoke-free. If you rent, there is no-smoking on the property.

Required Information to Be Submitted With the Application

Please be sure the following four (4) items accompany your rental application:

1. A ($35.00) screening fee electronically with your application for the purpose of running credit and eviction reports is required with each application.

2. Picture I.D.: Drivers license, State Issued I.D. card, Green Card, or Passport.

3. Social Security Number.

4. Proof of Income: Current pay-stubs or an official letter from your employer on company letterhead should be attached to the application. For self-employed, 1099 applicants, your last two years of tax returns are required.

***CURRENTLY OCCUPIED PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR SHOWING***(858) 452-9100.

(RLNE4981308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Mount Alifan Place have any available units?
4125 Mount Alifan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Mount Alifan Place have?
Some of 4125 Mount Alifan Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Mount Alifan Place currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Mount Alifan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Mount Alifan Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Mount Alifan Place is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Mount Alifan Place offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Mount Alifan Place offers parking.
Does 4125 Mount Alifan Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4125 Mount Alifan Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Mount Alifan Place have a pool?
Yes, 4125 Mount Alifan Place has a pool.
Does 4125 Mount Alifan Place have accessible units?
No, 4125 Mount Alifan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Mount Alifan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 Mount Alifan Place has units with dishwashers.
