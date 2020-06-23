All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4123 Meade Ave

4123 Meade Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4123 Meade Ave, San Diego, CA 92105
Kensington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 Meade Ave have any available units?
4123 Meade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4123 Meade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Meade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Meade Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4123 Meade Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4123 Meade Ave offer parking?
No, 4123 Meade Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4123 Meade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 Meade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Meade Ave have a pool?
No, 4123 Meade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4123 Meade Ave have accessible units?
No, 4123 Meade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 Meade Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4123 Meade Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4123 Meade Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4123 Meade Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
