4120 35th. STREET

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

North Park - Lovely 3BR/2BA + Bonus Room single story home - Lovely 3BR/2BA + Bonus Room home in North Park neighborhood w/front & back yards. Freshly painted interior & New carpet in bedrooms. Good sized living room, separate family room & formal dining area, (Laundry room w/ washer & dryer), driveway entry in front . Gardener included. Tenants responsible for all utilities. 1 year lease & Liability Insurance is required. Minutes to shops, restaurants, & 805+15 freeways. $35 application fee per adult. Pet OK upon approval, no co-signors, & no smokers.



