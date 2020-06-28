All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

4119 Mason St.

4119 Mason Street · No Longer Available
Location

4119 Mason Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
1 Bedroom Cottage in Old Town - - Small 3 Unit Complex
- Wood Floors
- Frig Included
- Coin Laundry On Site
- Street Parking Only
- Water and Trash Paid
- Freshly Painted

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5083631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Mason St. have any available units?
4119 Mason St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 Mason St. have?
Some of 4119 Mason St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 Mason St. currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Mason St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Mason St. pet-friendly?
No, 4119 Mason St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4119 Mason St. offer parking?
No, 4119 Mason St. does not offer parking.
Does 4119 Mason St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Mason St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Mason St. have a pool?
No, 4119 Mason St. does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Mason St. have accessible units?
No, 4119 Mason St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Mason St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 Mason St. does not have units with dishwashers.
