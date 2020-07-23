All apartments in San Diego
4105 Loma Riviera Lane

Location

4105 Loma Riviera Lane, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4105 Loma Riviera Lane · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Point Loma - Amazing 3 Bedroom Condo with Community Pool - Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo available now.
Unit features:

*Fully equipped kitchen
*Wood burning fireplace
*Washer/Dryer
* 1 private patios
* 2 assigned parking space

Community offers a pool and clubhouse. Complex is situated just 2 miles to the beaches, shopping and restaurants.

TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service
-Tenant pays SDG&E, cable/internet
-Sorry, no pets.

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5967017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Loma Riviera Lane have any available units?
4105 Loma Riviera Lane has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 Loma Riviera Lane have?
Some of 4105 Loma Riviera Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Loma Riviera Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Loma Riviera Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Loma Riviera Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Loma Riviera Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4105 Loma Riviera Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Loma Riviera Lane offers parking.
Does 4105 Loma Riviera Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4105 Loma Riviera Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Loma Riviera Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4105 Loma Riviera Lane has a pool.
Does 4105 Loma Riviera Lane have accessible units?
No, 4105 Loma Riviera Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Loma Riviera Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 Loma Riviera Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
