Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4088 48th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4088 48th St
4088 48th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4088 48th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A small centrally located community. Easy access to freeways. Two story building with parking.
Pet friendly!
Property Features
Laundry room
Parking
Lease Terms
$1,595.00 security deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4088 48th St have any available units?
4088 48th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4088 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
4088 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4088 48th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4088 48th St is pet friendly.
Does 4088 48th St offer parking?
Yes, 4088 48th St offers parking.
Does 4088 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4088 48th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4088 48th St have a pool?
No, 4088 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 4088 48th St have accessible units?
No, 4088 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4088 48th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4088 48th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4088 48th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4088 48th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
San Diego, CA 92130
