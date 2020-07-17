Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4083 Kendall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4083 Kendall Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4083 Kendall Street
4083 Kendall Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4083 Kendall Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Blocks to bay
Off Street Parking for 1 car
Large front patio
Pets okay upon written approval $50 p/month extra
Owner pays trash and water
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4083 Kendall Street have any available units?
4083 Kendall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4083 Kendall Street currently offering any rent specials?
4083 Kendall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4083 Kendall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4083 Kendall Street is pet friendly.
Does 4083 Kendall Street offer parking?
No, 4083 Kendall Street does not offer parking.
Does 4083 Kendall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4083 Kendall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4083 Kendall Street have a pool?
No, 4083 Kendall Street does not have a pool.
Does 4083 Kendall Street have accessible units?
No, 4083 Kendall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4083 Kendall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4083 Kendall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4083 Kendall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4083 Kendall Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Elán The Plaza Apartments
4955 Narragansett Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
East Village
North Park
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Mission Valley
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University