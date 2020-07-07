All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4083 Falcon Street

4083 Falcon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4083 Falcon Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful neighborhood near hospital, a one bedroom apartment with hard wood floors, newly painted upper unit. Located in Mission Hills area blocks away from Hillcrest. On site laundry available and unit comes with one off street parking.

Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry no Pets and no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,570, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4083 Falcon Street have any available units?
4083 Falcon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4083 Falcon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4083 Falcon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4083 Falcon Street pet-friendly?
No, 4083 Falcon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4083 Falcon Street offer parking?
No, 4083 Falcon Street does not offer parking.
Does 4083 Falcon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4083 Falcon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4083 Falcon Street have a pool?
No, 4083 Falcon Street does not have a pool.
Does 4083 Falcon Street have accessible units?
No, 4083 Falcon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4083 Falcon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4083 Falcon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4083 Falcon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4083 Falcon Street does not have units with air conditioning.

