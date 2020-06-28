Rent Calculator
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM
4083 albatross st
4083 Albatross St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4083 Albatross St, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4083 albatross st have any available units?
4083 albatross st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4083 albatross st currently offering any rent specials?
4083 albatross st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4083 albatross st pet-friendly?
No, 4083 albatross st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4083 albatross st offer parking?
No, 4083 albatross st does not offer parking.
Does 4083 albatross st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4083 albatross st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4083 albatross st have a pool?
No, 4083 albatross st does not have a pool.
Does 4083 albatross st have accessible units?
No, 4083 albatross st does not have accessible units.
Does 4083 albatross st have units with dishwashers?
No, 4083 albatross st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4083 albatross st have units with air conditioning?
No, 4083 albatross st does not have units with air conditioning.
