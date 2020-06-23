4076 Oregon St Unit 2

Amenities

North Park Special!!! 2BR/2.5BA two story condo with garage in the heart of North Park.



-Located in a gated complex directly across from the North Park Community Park.

-Amazingly central and minutes to beaches, downtown San Diego night life.

-Owner remodeled and updated a majority of the condo.

-Beautiful tile floors throughout living room, dining room and kitchen areas.

-Small area of carpet in living room, both bedrooms and upstairs hall carpet as well.

-Gas fireplace in living room.

-Custom lighting fixtures in living room and kitchen.

-Custom kitchen cabinets with lighting adds tons of storage space.

-Half bathroom downstairs with pedestal sink.

-Kitchen is simply gorgeous with stainless steel appliances that include: Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, & dishwasher.

-Huge deep basin sink with pull out faucet.

-Beautiful black stone counter tops.

-Small custom kitchen island with storage, great for chopping.

-Private patio off the kitchen and dining room area with BBQ grill.

-Full size washer and dryer in unit.

-First bedroom is spacious with large mirrored closet doors.

-Full hall bath for first bedroom or guests.

-Master bedroom has custom shelves, tv mount, and large mirrored closet doors as well.

-Master bathroom adjacent to master bedroom.

-Central AC & Central Heat.

-1 car detached garage and 1 parking space behind the garage. Two total.

-Great up and coming area with trendy eateries, pubs, breweries, and so much more!!



Lease Details:

-Available now for 1 year lease.

-Rent: $2295

-Deposit: $2295 o.a.c.

-No smoking & No Section 8 accepted.

-Pets okay: 1 dog or 1 cat, subject to approval and additional deposit.

-Renters insurance REQUIRED.



Contact agent John Collins to schedule a viewing or for more information about this property.



Thank you.



