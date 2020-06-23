All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4076 Oregon St Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4076 Oregon St Unit 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4076 Oregon St Unit 2

4076 Oregon St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4076 Oregon St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
North Park Special!!! 2BR/2.5BA two story condo with garage in the heart of North Park.

-Located in a gated complex directly across from the North Park Community Park.
-Amazingly central and minutes to beaches, downtown San Diego night life.
-Owner remodeled and updated a majority of the condo.
-Beautiful tile floors throughout living room, dining room and kitchen areas.
-Small area of carpet in living room, both bedrooms and upstairs hall carpet as well.
-Gas fireplace in living room.
-Custom lighting fixtures in living room and kitchen.
-Custom kitchen cabinets with lighting adds tons of storage space.
-Half bathroom downstairs with pedestal sink.
-Kitchen is simply gorgeous with stainless steel appliances that include: Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, & dishwasher.
-Huge deep basin sink with pull out faucet.
-Beautiful black stone counter tops.
-Small custom kitchen island with storage, great for chopping.
-Private patio off the kitchen and dining room area with BBQ grill.
-Full size washer and dryer in unit.
-First bedroom is spacious with large mirrored closet doors.
-Full hall bath for first bedroom or guests.
-Master bedroom has custom shelves, tv mount, and large mirrored closet doors as well.
-Master bathroom adjacent to master bedroom.
-Central AC & Central Heat.
-1 car detached garage and 1 parking space behind the garage. Two total.
-Great up and coming area with trendy eateries, pubs, breweries, and so much more!!

Lease Details:
-Available now for 1 year lease.
-Rent: $2295
-Deposit: $2295 o.a.c.
-No smoking & No Section 8 accepted.
-Pets okay: 1 dog or 1 cat, subject to approval and additional deposit.
-Renters insurance REQUIRED.

Contact agent John Collins to schedule a viewing or for more information about this property.

Thank you.

(RLNE4642096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 have any available units?
4076 Oregon St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 have?
Some of 4076 Oregon St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4076 Oregon St Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4076 Oregon St Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University