4076 Oregon St Unit 2

Amenities
North Park Special!!! 2BR/2.5BA two story condo with garage in the heart of North Park.
-Located in a gated complex directly across from the North Park Community Park.
-Amazingly central and minutes to beaches, downtown San Diego night life.
-Owner remodeled and updated a majority of the condo.
-Beautiful tile floors throughout living room, dining room and kitchen areas.
-Small area of carpet in living room, both bedrooms and upstairs hall carpet as well.
-Gas fireplace in living room.
-Custom lighting fixtures in living room and kitchen.
-Custom kitchen cabinets with lighting adds tons of storage space.
-Half bathroom downstairs with pedestal sink.
-Kitchen is simply gorgeous with stainless steel appliances that include: Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, & dishwasher.
-Huge deep basin sink with pull out faucet.
-Beautiful black stone counter tops.
-Small custom kitchen island with storage, great for chopping.
-Private patio off the kitchen and dining room area with BBQ grill.
-Full size washer and dryer in unit.
-First bedroom is spacious with large mirrored closet doors.
-Full hall bath for first bedroom or guests.
-Master bedroom has custom shelves, tv mount, and large mirrored closet doors as well.
-Master bathroom adjacent to master bedroom.
-Central AC & Central Heat.
-1 car detached garage and 1 parking space behind the garage. Two total.
-Great up and coming area with trendy eateries, pubs, breweries, and so much more!!
Lease Details:
-Available now for 1 year lease.
-Rent: $2295
-Deposit: $2295 o.a.c.
-No smoking & No Section 8 accepted.
-Pets okay: 1 dog or 1 cat, subject to approval and additional deposit.
-Renters insurance REQUIRED.
Contact agent John Collins to schedule a viewing or for more information about this property.
Thank you.
(RLNE4642096)