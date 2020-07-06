All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:36 AM

407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7

407 W San Ysidro Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
San Ysidro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

407 W San Ysidro Blvd, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The detached 1 bedroom/1 bathroom cottage unit has a renovated kitchen, updated bathroom, new flooring, newly enclosed yard, storage unit, and new paint throughout.
Part of a 9-unit property, all units on site are detached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 have any available units?
407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 have?
Some of 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 is pet friendly.
Does 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 offer parking?
No, 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 does not offer parking.
Does 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 have a pool?
No, 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 have accessible units?
No, 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University