407 W San Ysidro Blvd, San Diego, CA 92173 San Ysidro
The detached 1 bedroom/1 bathroom cottage unit has a renovated kitchen, updated bathroom, new flooring, newly enclosed yard, storage unit, and new paint throughout. Part of a 9-unit property, all units on site are detached.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 have any available units?
407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 have?
Some of 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 is pet friendly.
Does 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 offer parking?
No, 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 does not offer parking.
Does 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 have a pool?
No, 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 have accessible units?
No, 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
