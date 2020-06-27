Rent Calculator
Home
San Diego, CA
4064 La Jolla Village Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4064 La Jolla Village Drive
4064 La Jolla Village Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4064 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
University City
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4064 La Jolla Village Drive have any available units?
4064 La Jolla Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4064 La Jolla Village Drive have?
Some of 4064 La Jolla Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 4064 La Jolla Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4064 La Jolla Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4064 La Jolla Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4064 La Jolla Village Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4064 La Jolla Village Drive offer parking?
No, 4064 La Jolla Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4064 La Jolla Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4064 La Jolla Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4064 La Jolla Village Drive have a pool?
No, 4064 La Jolla Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4064 La Jolla Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 4064 La Jolla Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4064 La Jolla Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4064 La Jolla Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
