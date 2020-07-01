All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:08 AM

4060 ROSENDA CT

4060 Rosenda Court · No Longer Available
Location

4060 Rosenda Court, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Contact Exclusive Listing Agent with questions and showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 ROSENDA CT have any available units?
4060 ROSENDA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4060 ROSENDA CT have?
Some of 4060 ROSENDA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4060 ROSENDA CT currently offering any rent specials?
4060 ROSENDA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 ROSENDA CT pet-friendly?
No, 4060 ROSENDA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4060 ROSENDA CT offer parking?
No, 4060 ROSENDA CT does not offer parking.
Does 4060 ROSENDA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4060 ROSENDA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 ROSENDA CT have a pool?
Yes, 4060 ROSENDA CT has a pool.
Does 4060 ROSENDA CT have accessible units?
No, 4060 ROSENDA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 ROSENDA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4060 ROSENDA CT has units with dishwashers.

