All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4056 Monroe Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4056 Monroe Ave.
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

4056 Monroe Ave.

4056 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4056 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Newly renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath vintage home that has all the necessities of a modern home with a charming classical exterior, reminiscent of San Diego in past years. This home has a private yard, wood floors, fireplace, granite countertops, new appliances, and zoned air (heating/cooling). There is also a one-car garage and off-street parking that can fit 2-3 cars. Just a short walk to Adams Avenue, you can find local local businesses, eateries, cafes, shops, and even a quaint library with a park and playground. The neighborhood of Kensington is highly desirable, not only for its central location and easy highway access, but its true local small-town feel that one immediately feels as they meander through the neighborhood. Owner pays trash. Tenant pays gas, electric, and $35 per person for sewer/water charge.
There is a one-car garage and off-street parking that can fit 2-3 cars. Fenced private front and back yard, patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4056 Monroe Ave. have any available units?
4056 Monroe Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4056 Monroe Ave. have?
Some of 4056 Monroe Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4056 Monroe Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4056 Monroe Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4056 Monroe Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4056 Monroe Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4056 Monroe Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4056 Monroe Ave. offers parking.
Does 4056 Monroe Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4056 Monroe Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4056 Monroe Ave. have a pool?
No, 4056 Monroe Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4056 Monroe Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4056 Monroe Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4056 Monroe Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4056 Monroe Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University