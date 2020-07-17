4056 Monroe Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

Newly renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath vintage home that has all the necessities of a modern home with a charming classical exterior, reminiscent of San Diego in past years. This home has a private yard, wood floors, fireplace, granite countertops, new appliances, and zoned air (heating/cooling). There is also a one-car garage and off-street parking that can fit 2-3 cars. Just a short walk to Adams Avenue, you can find local local businesses, eateries, cafes, shops, and even a quaint library with a park and playground. The neighborhood of Kensington is highly desirable, not only for its central location and easy highway access, but its true local small-town feel that one immediately feels as they meander through the neighborhood. Owner pays trash. Tenant pays gas, electric, and $35 per person for sewer/water charge.

There is a one-car garage and off-street parking that can fit 2-3 cars. Fenced private front and back yard, patio.